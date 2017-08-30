Noel Fielding’s shirt was the real showstopper on Bake Off – here’s the Twitter verdict

While Steven was crowned the first Star Baker on the new series of the Great British Bake Off last night, impressing the judges with his sandwich illusion cake – over on Twitter, fans were going wild for presenter Noel Fielding’s shirt.

I'm not bothered about the cakes but I REALLY want Noel Fielding's raven shirt on #GBBO — Mark Edwards (@mredwards) August 29, 2017

I don't know what I love more... Noel Fielding or his shirt. #GreatBritishBakeOff — Shelley Henderson (@Shell_End) August 29, 2017

hey, does anyone know where Noel Fielding got that shirt? Asking for a mate #GBBO — thomas vance (@TommyVance42) August 29, 2017

For his first appearance on the show, alongside fellow presenter Sandi Toksvig, the comedian wore a cream silk shirt emblazoned with a black bird print, suggesting that he won’t be toning down his signature goth stylings for the quaint baking contest.

(Channel 4/PA)

it's the morning after & I'm still thinking about how much I like Noel Fielding's shirt — frances (@iknowright) August 30, 2017

Not everyone was impressed with the £265 garment, however, with some fans of the Mighty Boosh star’s usual wacky fashions declaring it far too tame.

Seriously, for the price of Noel fielding's shirt, I could actually buy a stand mixer and get better at baking. Height of decadence #gbbo — Marcus L George (@MarcusLGeorge) August 29, 2017

noel fielding is wearing a boring shirt with birds on it, WHERE IS THE SEQUINS AND FUR AND WICKED PATTERNS? I AM OUTRAGED. — luna ♌ (@gothicsprites) August 29, 2017

Some people were confused about the type of birds in the print.

Help me settle an argument Twitter. Noel Fielding's shirt, Crows or Ravens? #GBBO2017 — Josh @Gamescom (@JoshNaylor) August 29, 2017

But they’re definitely ravens, because this is the Raving Ravens shirt from Silken Favours, a brand which specialises in printed silk scarves and clothing.

Want one? Sadly this is from a previous collection so it’s not available to buy any more, but the label has a selection of other flora and fauna print shirts on its website. Fingers crossed Fielding busts out some more in later Bake Off episodes.