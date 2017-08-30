Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Noel Fielding’s shirt was the real showstopper on Bake Off – here’s the Twitter verdict

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 01:52 pm

While Steven was crowned the first Star Baker on the new series of the Great British Bake Off last night, impressing the judges with his sandwich illusion cake – over on Twitter, fans were going wild for presenter Noel Fielding’s shirt.

For his first appearance on the show, alongside fellow presenter Sandi Toksvig, the comedian wore a cream silk shirt emblazoned with a black bird print, suggesting that he won’t be toning down his signature goth stylings for the quaint baking contest.

Presenter Noel Fielding speaks to contestant Tom on the first episode of the Great British Bake Off

(Channel 4/PA)

Not everyone was impressed with the £265 garment, however, with some fans of the Mighty Boosh star’s usual wacky fashions declaring it far too tame.

Some people were confused about the type of birds in the print.

But they’re definitely ravens, because this is the Raving Ravens shirt from Silken Favours, a brand which specialises in printed silk scarves and clothing.

Want one? Sadly this is from a previous collection so it’s not available to buy any more, but the label has a selection of other flora and fauna print shirts on its website. Fingers crossed Fielding busts out some more in later Bake Off episodes.


