No more Shouting for Lulu as she keeps her voice in top form

She might have made her mark in the music hall of fame for singing about it, but Lulu has revealed she never “Shouts” before a show.

The 68-year-old star said she keeps silent for at least 12 hours a day to conserve her voice when she goes on tour.

According to the Mirror, Lulu said: “If I’m on tour I don’t talk until after 12, so from 12 to 12 I don’t speak, not if I want to be able to sing every night.”

With more than 50 years experience in the business, the former Eurovision winner knows what she’s talking about.

Lulu has her pre-show routine pretty down (Anthony Devlin/PA) And even after half a century in the industry, she still loves doing it.

“You have to take care of yourself – it’s a job – and if you want to do your job, you have to be fit for it,” she said.

But she admitted that the key to being a star isn’t just about being strict with yourself.

Set to appear as a guest judge in the second round of ITV’s Let It Shine competition, which aims to cast a new Take That-inspired musical, Lulu said one of the best things about the boy band is that they “don’t take themselves too seriously”.

Lulu had a number one with Take That in 1993 with a cover of Relight My Fire.

And taking some time to relax is also important – according to her latest Instagram snaps of a trip to India.

Busy beach here in Kerala, India🙏#arabianocean #peacefulretreat A photo posted by lulukc (@lulukc) on Jan 25, 2017 at 3:56am PST

Back on land#gentleol'seadogs A photo posted by lulukc (@lulukc) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:21pm PST

At the Ayurvedic health resort 'Somatheeram' in Kerala Sth India#peacefulretreat #Arabian sea#major chillout#new gurlfriends A photo posted by lulukc (@lulukc) on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:42am PST

Watching the sun go down tonight was very special#arabianseaview #tranquilitymode #luckyme❤️ A photo posted by lulukc (@lulukc) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:31am PST

Now that’s a part of her regime that we can definitely get on board with!