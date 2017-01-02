Nicole Scherzinger, the Beckhams and other stars' winter holidays will make you jealous
Monday, January 02, 2017 - 11:23 am
The New Year has been and gone and we’re now fully into January 2017 and – like every year before this one – celebrities have whisked themselves away to warm, sunny climates to get away from the winter chill.
The likes of Nicole Scherzinger, the Beckham family, a handful of Made In Chelsea stars, Sofia Vergara and Myleene Klass are among those who have been happily sharing their beachy exploits on social media.
While you snuggle up in a jumper, check out the fun goings-on in the world of showbiz … wish you were there!
Nicole Scherzinger
The X Factor judge is currently sunning herself in her home country Hawaii, where she spent New Year’s Eve on the beach. The bikini-clad singer looked sensational in her collection of social media snaps.
Along with one of them, she wrote: “Mele Kalikimaka and happy holidays everyone! Sorry been away from social media over the holidays while spending quality time home with the ohana! I’m back now! Sending so much aloha and sunshine from #hawaii.”
Supermodel Karlie Kloss has been loving her trip to St Barts, but also made sure to share her appreciation with her millions of fans from her sunbed.
She wrote on Instagram: “Counting my blessings on this first day of the new year! Feeling very grateful for everyone I had the privilege of working with in 2016. Grateful for all 6 MILLION of you. Excited for all ahead in 2017. So so so much love. And HAPPY NEW YEAR.”
Ashley, Lucy and Louise
Made In Chelsea stars past and present – including Ashley James, Lucy Watson and Louise Thompson – have been in a variety of sun-soaked locations over the winter break and sharing the obligatory bikini snaps.