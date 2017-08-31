Nicole Scherzinger – Simon Cowell steals my X Factor lines

X Factor star Nicole Scherzinger has accused Simon Cowell of stealing her best lines when they are filming the show.

The competition judge said she was often giving feedback to a contestant when Cowell repeated what she was saying, and it is his repetition that made it into the final show.

Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Speaking at the launch of the new series, she said: “I’ve had to tell him off, he’s stealing all of my lines.”

She continued: “I say ‘I just said that, you’re repeating the same thing’. And he says ‘not in the edit, darling’.

Fellow judge Louis Walsh backed up her claims, saying: “That’s true. What a lot of people don’t realise is she will say something very intelligent about a song or about an artist and Simon will repeat it and then he will say to Nicole ‘guess which one is going to be used’.”

Louis Walsh (Ian West/PA)

Scherzinger added: “Now we do when a thing when he’s talking I try to speak over him so they can’t use it.”

The Pussycat Dolls star, 39, also denied she has been lying about her age, after Walsh claimed she is older than she says she is.

The Irish TV star said: “I was joking! I didn’t think she would see that,” while Scherzinger told reporters: “I wish I was lying about my age, that’s the thing that sucks.

Nicole Scherzinger (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve never lied about my age, I should have started lying a while ago. I’m just really grateful Louis is still with us.”

Scherzinger added that she has been known to cause drama when the judges’ houses segment of the show is filmed and she thinks Walsh has been given a better location.

She said: “The only real conflict is if he has a better judge’s home and I’m like whatever he has I want that one.”

Walsh added: “She normally gets what she wants because she goes to the producers behind my back.”

Nicole Scherzinger (Ian West/PA)

Scherzinger joked she lands the better property because she makes wild promises, telling a press conference: “I say I will come in naked on a jetski.

“Louis, are you going to come in naked on a jetski?”

The judges also took jabs at each other over their lists of demands while filming, with Cowell, who appeared via a pre-recorded video, saying: “Louis, in his contract now, has to have a cosmetic doctor on 24 hour standby within 10 miles of whatever venue or studio we are working in, that is true.

“That didn’t happen 14 years ago.”

Walsh shot back: “I have it for Simon and for Sharon.”

Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Simon Cowell (Ian West/PA)

Cowell, who has introduced a string of changes to the new series of the show, including fewer live episodes and more original music penned by the contestants, said he is “hoping and praying” it is relevant.

He said: “The show has a really good track record of finding artists and I hope that that will happen in real life from the first time the auditions shows go out, that people see these people have got talent and why they have come on the show.

Simon Cowell (Ian West/PA)

He added: “I’m excited and I hope, pray, that it’s relevant. You’re in your bubble when you make the show but you hope it has an effect in what I call the real world afterwards.”

The show will return to ITV on Saturday at 8pm and it has been confirmed that show alumni Harry Styles will appear as a musical guest at some point during the series.