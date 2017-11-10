Nicole Scherzinger says Simon Cowell is ‘feistier than ever’ after fall

X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger has said colleague Simon Cowell is “fighting and feistier” after a fall at his home forced him to take a week off the show.

The music mogul missed the first of the ITV contest’s live shows after a tumble down the stairs, but was back in front of the cameras last weekend.

Scherzinger told this weekend’s episode of the broadcaster’s The Jonathan Ross Show: “He is back, fighting and feistier than ever. Back with a bite. We missed him. He adds a lot to the show.”

Simon Cowell was out of action after falling at his home (Ian West/PA) With the final of this year’s series looming, the 39-year-old said she had already been invited by bosses to return to the panel for another season.

“I’d love to come back if y’all would have me back,” she said. “They have asked me back so hopefully everything will work out.

“When I commit to The X Factor I put 1000% into it, so all of my energy, I don’t get to do music or be in the studio which is my heart, all of my energy goes into the contestants so I’m just focusing on this year, not messing up and hopefully having another winner.”

But the US star remained evasive over the growing rumours of a reunion with her former pop group, The Pussycat Dolls.

Asked about the whispers, she said: “I’ve heard the rumours. I can’t confirm anything but I am working on stuff and music so next year… You’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

Scherzinger is joined on the ITV couch this week by grime star Stormzy, who recently spent a stint on The X Factor, helping out at the judges’ houses.

Remembering his time with the crew away from the cameras, he joked: “We went for dinner and I thought I could drink. I thought, “I’m a big lad,” I thought, “I’m a bit of a heavyweight drinker”. And Nicole was like, she is the top drinker.

“So she ended up out-drinking me and I remember just being smashed at the table and I remember Nicole looking at me… She gave me some water but she was looking at me like, “You little boy”. And I actually vomited that night as well.”