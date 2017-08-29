Nicole Scherzinger says eating disorder 'stole' her happiness

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger has opened up about her battle with an eating disorder and has admitted that it has "stolen" her memories, happiness and confidence.

The 39-year-old X Factor judge has said she has battled with bulimia and was 14 when she began to have body image issues.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said landing the Pussycat Dolls gig amplified the situation because she was constantly showing off her body in music videos.

"I'm more accepting of my body now. I was always very critical of myself from a young age, and when I was 14, I started running," she told the magazine.

Let's see if blondes really do have more fun.. 😉💁🏼 @cosmopolitanuk A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

"I would go outside in the middle of the night and run, because I thought I had to be thinner and that my thighs should look a certain way.

"When I got The Pussycat Dolls, it really amplified that because it had so much to do with showing your body off."

The star who is known for her crazy and funny phrases on the X Factor said she felt imprisoned and ashamed while suffering with bulimia.

"I have a lot of fans and I never wanted to come out about it, because I was ashamed. But once I finally did come out about it, I realised how many people it had helped."

Nicole (centre) during her Pussycat Doll days.

The singer advised women to embrace themselves and love their curves.

"You should embrace and accept yourself more. Don't be so hard on yourself, and love your curves," she said.

Nicole dated Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton for seven years but they parted ways in 2015.

She is now with Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

The full interview with Nicole will be available in Cosmopolitan's next issue on Thursday.