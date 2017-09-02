Nicole Scherzinger hints she could soon be ready to marry

X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger has hinted that she could soon be ready to marry boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov.

The singer, who returns to screens this weekend as she reprises her role as a judge on the ITV contest’s 14th series, said she was keen for a wedding that will “make the heavens sing”.

The 39-year-old star, who is currently dating the tennis ace, 26, told The Sun newspaper: “I’d like to get married one day.

“I’m looking for a wedding, my wedding. I think the heavens will sing when I get married.”

The US artist has previously been romantically linked to the likes of British chart-topper Ed Sheeran, and Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

Often particularly popular with The X Factor’s hordes of hopefuls, she said: “It’s charming when anyone’s nice to you.

“When people come in and bring a little gift or they’re sweet, it’s nice.

“I don’t get involved with stuff like that. I’m in a different zone.”

The X Factor returns to ITV at 8pm on Saturday.