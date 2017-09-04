Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Nicole Scherzinger and Alesha Dixon dance during James Bond X Factor audition

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 09:11 am

Simon Cowell encouraged X Factor judges Nicole Scherzinger and Alesha Dixon to dance like Bond girls as one singing hopeful performed Diamonds Are Forever.

The former Pussycat Doll was joined by temporary judge Alesha Dixon, who was filling in for Sharon Osbourne, as they danced next to contestant Gaga Lord.

Cowell said he felt like James Bond as he encouraged the two women to dance next to Lord as she sang the Shirley Bassey song, to the delight of viewers at home.

One fan wrote: “Nicole and Alesha took it to another level, love them both,” as another said: “Simon loved every second of that Yes Gaga !!”

Another viewer tweeted: “Nicole and Alesha together is way too much too handle” (sic), as another said: “Loving this audition!! @SimonCowell Gaga is brill. Well done @NicoleScherzy and @AleshaOfficial.”

Another fan said it would be the highlight of the show, writing: “Nicole and Alesha dancing like the opening credits of a Bond film. That’s it. We’ve peaked this year. Hysterical.”

The X Factor continues on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.


