Nicole Kidman tipped for a role in Aquaman film

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 01:58 pm

Nicole Kidman could be heading into superhero territory with a part in the Aquaman movie.

The Tinseltown superstar is in early talks about starring in the movie about the DC Comics character, said The Hollywood Reporter.

She is said to be director James Wan’s top choice for the role.

The cast already boasts Jason Momoa in the title role, as a super hero with special water skills.

At 37, he is 12 years younger that 49-year-old Nicole.

Amber Heard plays his love interest and Willem Dafoe has signed up as a scientist who advises Aquaman. Actor Patrick Wilson also has a part.

Aquaman is expected to be released in 2018.

