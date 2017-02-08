Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban planning romantic Valentine's Day after missing each other's awards shows

Nicole Kidman has said she is planning a romantic Valentine’s Day with her husband Keith Urban after they attend two of the year’s biggest awards shows – on their own.

The Australian star has confirmed she will be at the Bafta Awards in London on Sunday, where she is nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in the moving drama Lion.

But country singer Keith will miss the ceremony because he is nominated for three Grammys in Los Angeles on the same night.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the LA premiere of Big Little Lies (Jordan Strauss/AP) Speaking at the premiere of Nicole’s new TV drama series Big Little Lies in Los Angeles, Keith told reporters: “We’re going to be on other sides of the planet.

“It’s a conundrum because it’s a huge honour for both of us.”

Nicole added: “It’s probably never going to happen again so we go, ‘OK’.

“And then Valentine’s Day, we’re like, ‘Woo!’.”

Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon, who star in Big Little Lies (Jordan Strauss/AP) Nicole and fellow Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon are the executive producers and stars of Big Little Lies, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty.

The seven-part series tells the story of three mothers, played by Nicole, Reese and Shailene Woodley, whose apparently perfect lives unravel to the point of murder.

At the show’s premiere at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, Nicole said her co-stars, who also include Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz, had become “friends for life”.

She told reporters: “The strongest thing was standing on the red carpet with those five women, going, ‘These are my friends’.

The stars of Big Little Lies (Jordan Strauss/AP) “They’re not just the people I work with, they’re my friends. They’re my friends for life.

“That’s one of the greatest things, you actually get to work with your friends.”

Reese, who attended the premiere with with her 17-year-old daughter Ava, said serving as a producer on Big Little Lies was unlikely to lead to her working as a director.

“I really like what I’m doing now,” she told the Press Association.

“I like producing, I like acting, I’m not very inclined to direct.”

Big Little Lies will be shown on Sky Atlantic in the UK in March.