Nicola Roberts reveals she and Cheryl used to persuade pizza delivery men to pick up their shopping

Nicola Roberts has made a hilarious confession after a picture of a food delivery receipt that asked the driver to buy medicine for the customer went viral.

The Girls Aloud singer admitted she and former flatmate Cheryl also did the same thing – asking pizza delivery men to get their shopping.

She captioned this shot of the viral photo: “This is funny, I know it too well.

“Me & Cheryl used to do this with our Domino’s man when we were teenagers. ‘Please could you also go to the shop next door and get us milk, washing powder & tabs. We’ll pay you extra..’

“We weren’t sick, just neither of us could drive. They always did it for us.”