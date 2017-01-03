Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Nicola Roberts reveals she and Cheryl used to persuade pizza delivery men to pick up their shopping

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 03:45 pm

Nicola Roberts has made a hilarious confession after a picture of a food delivery receipt that asked the driver to buy medicine for the customer went viral.

The Girls Aloud singer admitted she and former flatmate Cheryl also did the same thing – asking pizza delivery men to get their shopping.

She captioned this shot of the viral photo: “This is funny, I know it too well.

“Me & Cheryl used to do this with our Domino’s man when we were teenagers. ‘Please could you also go to the shop next door and get us milk, washing powder & tabs. We’ll pay you extra..’

“We weren’t sick, just neither of us could drive. They always did it for us.”

Nicola Roberts and Cheryl from Girls Aloud arriving for the World Charity Premiere of It’s A Boy Girl Thing at the Odeon West End in central London (Ian West/PA)
Cheryl and Nicola rocketed to fame as members of the girl group with Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh.

