Nicola McLean 'devastated' after Speidi row

Nicola McLean has said she had never felt so low in the CBB house as she had since falling out with Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

The model and the US reality TV regulars locked horns over the eternal nomination saga, in which Speidi found themselves permanently up for eviction until the end of the series.

The housemates had to choose someone who would never face the boot and picked James Cosmo. He then chose Speidi to face the chop every time.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt (Ian West/PA) The pair were furious with James but have also fallen out with Nicola over the twist.

The model tried to straighten things out in the latest episode, telling Heidi and Spencer they were the last people she would want to “hurt or offend” and said she was “devastated” about the situation.

Spencer said Heidi can do whatever she wants but told Nicola he was “done” with her as soon as she opted to save Coleen Nolan, instead of him and his wife.

“However you feel, I need to let you know I f***** up,” replied Nicola, but it failed to heal the rift.

The row has even spread to Nicola’s friendship with footballer Jamie O’Hara.

The pair have been close throughout their stay in the house but Nicola attempted to keep her distance from the footballer following her beef with Speidi.

As she sat there upset after the argument, Jamie tried to get Nicola to open up to him but she kept insisting “I’m fine” and refused to chat.

Coleen then told Jamie that Nicola felt people have been “disloyal” by continuing to speak to Spencer and Heidi.

Jamie said that is not the case but Nicola stormed: “Just so you know, I won’t sit with people that make people feel how I’ve felt.”