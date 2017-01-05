Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Nicki Minaj confirms she's split from Meek Mill

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 03:36 pm

It’s a sad start to the year for Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, who have called time on their nearly two-year romance.

The rappers had been dating since early 2015, but had been secretive over where they stood with each other, rarely discussing the relationship in interviews.

After rumours that the couple had split, Nicki confirmed that they were no longer together to her fans.

Meek, 29, had told Fader magazine in April 2015 that their relationship was “definitely real… but it ain’t really time to get married yet.”

In the same month, Nicki, 34, told Nylon magazine: “We’re just taking it one step at a time. And, you know, if that happens, if I get married, then I’ll have a child, and that’ll be fun, because I can’t wait to hold my baby.”

The pair were often rumoured to be engaged and at one point were thought to be expecting a baby, to which Meek said: “Nicki ain’t pregnant. But yeah, I wish… I already tweeted that five years ago, so it should be happening later. Sooner or later, when we ready for that.”

However, Nicki tweeted that she expected wedding bells first.

So long Nicki and Meek, we’ll miss you.

