Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcome 'Christmas Miracle'

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 04:12 pm

Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa received the best Christmas present ever – a new baby boy.

The couple welcomed their new arrival, Phoenix Robert Lachey, on Christmas Eve.

Singer and TV star Nick posted a picture of the newborn’s tiny hand on Instagram and wrote: “It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed!

“We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve.

“Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5.”

The pair are already parents to son Camden, four, and daughter Brooklyn, who is nearly two.

KEYWORDS Showbiz World, Nick Lachey, Vanessa Minnillo,

