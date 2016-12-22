Nick and Jessica Knowles reunite at Christmas for their son and charity campaign

Estranged couple Nick and Jessica Knowles have reunited for Christmas for the sake of their son and a Christmas charity campaign, despite their recent split.

TV presenter Nick, 54, and Jessica, 29, separated in January after three years of marriage. In November, they attempted to give their relationship another go.

In early December, it was revealed they had ended their reconciliation and were living apart.

Nick and Jessica Knowles (Hello! magazine) They are the parents to two-year-old Eddie, who inspired them to reunite for Christmas in honour of Great Ormond Street Hospital’s campaign to keep families together over the festive season.

The pair appeared together in a video with their son for Hello! magazine to help raise awareness of the charity’s drive to make sure that children in their care are with families over Christmas.

Nick told the magazine: “This year, I’ve been lucky enough to work at Great Ormond Street, building a garden on the rooftop there, and it’s obvious that families spend a lot of their lives there.

Nick and Jessica Knowles (Hello! magazine) “So leading up to Christmas, there will be a lot of families in Great Ormond Street and a lot of the staff there to support them too. We’d like you to donate towards Great Ormond Street if you possibly can.”

The parents also revealed what their little boy would most like for Christmas this year – a “duck from the river” and a “giant snake”.

Nick said: “To be honest, it’s all about the lights at the age he is, and everything being magical.

“Although he’s got the hang of presents; if you give him a present he’ll rip it open straight away. But he’s more interested in the ripping than the actual present.”

Jessica said Christmas was her favourite time of year and that the family put on “about 2st” over the holidays.

Nick and Jessica, who was diagnosed with – and beat – cervical cancer earlier this year, married in Rome in 2012 after being in a relationship since 2009.

Nick and Jessica Knowles (Hello! magazine) Great Ormond Street Hospital’s charity is aiming to fund accommodation so that parents and other family members can stay close to children being cared for by the hospital.

The charity also hopes to help fund the creation of bigger rooms in new hospital wards for parents of seriously ill children can stay by their bedside 24 hours a day.

Make a donation to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity online, or by texting FIVE to 70111.