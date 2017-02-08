Niall Horan tightened the purse strings for backpacking trip

Multi-millionaire Niall Horan did his best to have an authentic backpacking experience during his time off – spending just £20 a night.

The One Direction star, 23, took a break from the limelight to travel with two cousins early in 2016.

He has talked previously about wanting to travel “properly, so we did it on a budget”.

Niall Horan (Yui Mok/PA) He told Radio 2′s Chris Evans Breakfast Show: “I went backpacking across Southeast Asia last year.

“It was incredible. We went around Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia, for six weeks.

“We did it on a budget and it was brilliant.”

And the This Town singer added: “You’d be surprised what 20 quid a night gets you over in Asia.”

One Direction are on hiatus (Joe Giddens/PA) Niall is writing his solo album in Los Angeles, as One Direction are on a hiatus.

“When you’re writing songs it goes through phases, writing some good stuff and bad stuff.

“At the moment, in my head, I think I’m writing some good stuff hopefully.

Niall Horan (Adam Davy/PA) “I’m just going to keep writing for a while and bring out the album later in the summer.”

Niall will be performing at the Tower of London for the final of Radio 2′s 500 Words writing competition, for children aged five to 13, for which the Duchess of Cornwall is one of the judges.

Asked if he had any advice for young writers, and knuckling down to meet the February 23 deadline, he said: “I would always write a concept out before I start writing anything… Let it flow out of your mouth, write it down as you go along.”

The Irish star added: “I was terrible (at school) at deadlines, absolutely horrific.

“I used to make up the worst excuses. I don’t think I have ever made a deadline before!”