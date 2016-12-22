Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Niall Horan has pneumonia

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 09:40 am

Niall Horan's told fans on Twitter that he has pneumonia.

The One Direction star tweeted on Monday to say he had a chest infection, then later went on to say it was something worse than that.

Now he says he wishes he'd listened to his mum when she told him "don't go out with wet hair or you'll get pneumonia".

Mammy knows best, Niall.

The Irish star, who recently launched his debut solo single This Town, will be hoping he gets better before New Year’s Eve, when he’s set to perform in Los Angeles.

