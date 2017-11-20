Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Niall Horan announces Kerry gig

Monday, November 20, 2017

Yes, you read that headline right - Niall Horan has just announced a gig in Killarney's INEC.

Following the huge success of his number one album “Flicker” Horan today, has announced he will perform an additional show in the Kerry location on March 10, 2018.

The Mullingar native, who has sold over 70 million records as part of the all-conquering One Direction, launched his solo career with the singles This Town and Slow Hands, which have both achieved Platinum certification (or higher) in numerous markets around the world.

“Slow Hands went straight to Number One in 44 countries. Named as one of the Best Songs of 2017 So Far by Billboard, it now has more than 820 million combined streams worldwide.

Last night he came away with 'best new artist' at the American Music Awards after what he said was “a hell of a year”.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 24 at 9am and will set you back €49.50.


