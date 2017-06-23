Niall Horan and Liam Payne pay tribute to Harry Styles' step-father after he passed away

Harry Styles step-father Robin Twist (57), has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.
A representative for Harry, who is preparing for his World Tour, confirmed reports and said that his step-father passed away on Thursday.
Niall Horan and Liam Payne have both paid tribute to Mr Twist online describing him as having a "gentle soul" and "always had a smile on his face".
very sad to hear about the loss of Robin . For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest , kindest, most generous , hilariously funny guy you'll have met . He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness . Love ya H . Please give your mum and the rest of the family a massive hug from my family .
Harry's mother Anne, married Robin just four years ago and Harry was best man at their wedding.
Harry's friend and ex-1D star Louis Tomlinson's mother also passed away last year.