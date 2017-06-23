Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Niall Horan and Liam Payne pay tribute to Harry Styles' step-father after he passed away

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 03:52 pm

Harry Styles step-father Robin Twist (57), has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.

A representative for Harry, who is preparing for his World Tour, confirmed reports and said that his step-father passed away on Thursday.

Niall Horan and Liam Payne have both paid tribute to Mr Twist online describing him as having a "gentle soul" and "always had a smile on his face".

Harry's mother Anne, married Robin just four years ago and Harry was best man at their wedding.

Harry's friend and ex-1D star Louis Tomlinson's mother also passed away last year.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Johnny Depp apologises for Donald Trump assassination remarks

David Beckham and Michael Eavis open social housing site at Glastonbury

Grenfell Tower charity single claims top spot in the official singles chart

WATCH: Audience member caught red-handed taking merchandise at Ellen show


Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 