Niall Horan and Liam Payne pay tribute to Harry Styles' step-father after he passed away

Harry Styles step-father Robin Twist (57), has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.

A representative for Harry, who is preparing for his World Tour, confirmed reports and said that his step-father passed away on Thursday.

Niall Horan and Liam Payne have both paid tribute to Mr Twist online describing him as having a "gentle soul" and "always had a smile on his face".

very sad to hear about the loss of Robin . For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest , kindest, most generous , hilariously funny guy you'll have met . He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness . Love ya H . Please give your mum and the rest of the family a massive hug from my family . A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Harry's mother Anne, married Robin just four years ago and Harry was best man at their wedding.

Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin. What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon. X A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

Harry's friend and ex-1D star Louis Tomlinson's mother also passed away last year.