Newcomer Chloe Ferry is favourite to win CBB

Chloe Ferry is the new favourite to win after bursting into the Celebrity Big Brother house at the weekend.

The Geordie Shore star made quite the entrance on Friday night, rubbing some of her housemates up the wrong way with her antics within hours.

Bookmaker Coral said she is the new 4-1 favourite to win following a flurry of bets.

Calum Best is second in the betting at 9-2, while Jedward and newcomer Jessica Cunningham are 13-2.