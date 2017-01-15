Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Newcomer Chloe Ferry is favourite to win CBB

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 05:03 pm

Chloe Ferry is the new favourite to win after bursting into the Celebrity Big Brother house at the weekend.

The Geordie Shore star made quite the entrance on Friday night, rubbing some of her housemates up the wrong way with her antics within hours.

Bookmaker Coral said she is the new 4-1 favourite to win following a flurry of bets.

Calum Best is second in the betting at 9-2, while Jedward and newcomer Jessica Cunningham are 13-2.

Calum Best (Channel Five)
Coral’s John Hill said: “She’s not been in the house for long but Chloe has already become the new favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother as punters now see her as the one to beat on the show.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Calum Best, Celebrity Big Brother, Chloe Ferry, Jessica Cunningham,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jeff Goldblum to become a dad again at 64

CBB in hell with new housemates Kim, Chloe and Jessica

Did the CBB housemates seriously just fall out over Nutella?

See Emma Bunton at Geri Horner's baby shower


Lifestyle

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

Antigua is a piece of paradise on the Caribbean

BABY MAKERS: How British scientists are deciding the future of humanity

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 