Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

New trailer for Stranger Things 2 reveals show's return date

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 04:47 am

Netflix has revealed the second series of its hit show Stranger Things will be released on Halloween.

The air date was confirmed in a trailer shown during television coverage of the Super Bowl in the US.

Nine new episodes of the award-winning programme will debut on the streaming service.

Winona Ryder in Stranger Things (Netflix)
Starring Winona Ryder and Matthew Modine, the first eight instalments follow the search for a young boy who vanishes in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in 1983.

The investigation into his disappearance unravels a series of mysteries involving secret government experiments, supernatural forces and a strange little girl, played by 12-year-old British actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The trailer for the second series continues the show’s 80s theme, with some of the young characters dressed in Ghostbusters outfits, and provides a glimpse of Millie’s character Eleven and a huge monster lurking in the sky.

The cast of Stranger Things recently won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best ensemble in a drama series.

Millie was also nominated for best actress in a television drama series at the ceremony.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Millie Bobby Brown, Super Bowl, Winona Ryder,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Apple Tree Yard twist shocks viewers

Watch as Phillip Schofield does 'the dab'

Watch as Mariah Carey burns her wedding dress

Viewers miffed as Josie Gibson refuses to even try the jump


Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 