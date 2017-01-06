New stars to join Celebrity Big Brother line-up as another two housemates are 'edited out'

Two more celebrities are to join the Big Brother house in Friday night’s live episode as another pair of housemates are “edited out” by their fellow contestants.

The new duo, whose identities are being kept a mystery, will be hoping to fit right in with the 15 other celebrities who have been getting on famously – for the most part.

Pre-recorded segments to be aired in the same episode will show New Star housemates Ray J Norwood and Bianca Gascoigne becoming the latest contestants to be frozen out.

They join singer Stacy Francis, DJ Brandon Block and actor James Cosmo in being “edited out” by their All Star colleagues, who have been playing producers since the show launched.

(Ian West/PA) Ray J and Bianca were deemed the least entertaining of the New Star batch after they were tasked with performing improvised scenes based on life so far in the house.

Elsewhere in the episode, reality TV couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag fall out with American model and TV personality Austin Armacost over stolen bottles of water.

After Spencer is caught sneaking water into his bed, Austin tells his fellow housemates: “Can we be done now with saying that they’re actually all right?”

(channel 4) Meanwhile Speidi tell Big Brother: “We’re all playing a game.

“I’m not in charge of rationing out their water. I wish I had grabbed more water. Bianca is the shadiest little trick in the game. I’m glad this happened.”

Heidi adds: “I feel like we’ve been here before, the house against Speidi.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Friday on Channel 5 at 9pm.