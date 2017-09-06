Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

New music from George Michael to be released eight months after his death

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 05:16 pm

A new single by George Michael will receive its first play on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday, it has been announced.

The new track, released by Sony Music, comes more than eight months after the death of the singer.

George Michael death

George Michael (John Stillwell/PA)

It will premiere on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 at 9am.

The Wham! singer died aged 53 on Christmas Day 2016 from heart disease and a build-up of fat in his liver, which can be linked to drug and alcohol abuse.

George Michael (Chris Radburn/PA)

His body was found by his former partner, hairdresser Fadi Fawaz, at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

During his career Michael enjoyed seven number ones on the UK singles charts, including Careless Whisper, A Different Corner, Jesus To A Child and Fast Love.

He had 23 top 10 hits, including Faith, Father Figure, Outside and You Have Been Loved.


