New ITV 2 dating show will turn up the heat on Love Island

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 07:18 am

The makers of Love Island are about to launch a new dating show that turns up the heat even higher by throwing a battle of the sexes into the mix.

Survival Of The Fittest will see a fresh group of singles relocate to South Africa as they are faced with a series of tough mental and physical challenges that pit the women and the men against each other.

But creators of the new ITV 2 reality programme, due to air late next year, have hinted that tensions will soar as contestants are given the chance to start flirting with the enemy.

Love Island 2017
The ITV Studios production is another creation by the Love Island makers (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

According to creators, viewers will be tasked with deciding who goes home and who gets to inch closer to the cash prize as the show determines “which sex has the upper hand, while romantic dates test their loyalties to the limit”.

They ask: “Will the girls put sisters before misters and will the boys choose mates over dates? Or will the temptation be too much and they end up in bed with the enemy?”

Paul Mortimer, the channel’s head of digital channels and acquisitions, said: “ITV2’s younger audience will no doubt relish the escapism this immersive physical game show from sunny South Africa will provide next winter.

“Like Love Island before it, this series’ nightly mixture of fun challenges and burgeoning relationships ought to be must see.”


