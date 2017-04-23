Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

New game show Babushka will not replace The Chase, insists host Rylan Clark-Neal

Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 02:19 pm

TV host Rylan Clark-Neal has denied his new game show is replacing The Chase on the TV schedule, saying it is filling the slot during a planned break.

The star of This Morning will front Babushka, a game show that uses traditional Russian dolls that contain smaller dolls, when The Chase goes on an annual break next month.

Rylan Clark-Neal
Rylan Clark-Neal (Ian West/PA)

He took to Twitter to calm fans’ fears that it was a permanent change to the schedules, writing:

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh retweeted his messages.

Babushka has been commissioned for 20 episodes and the contestants will need knowledge, skill and luck to win cash prizes if a smaller doll is found within a bigger one.

If the doll is empty, they will lose all of the money they have accumulated.

Babushka will begin on May 1 at 5pm on ITV.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Entertainment, TV, Babushka, Bradley Walsh, Rylan Clark-Neal, The Chase, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Happy Days actress Erin Moran found dead at 56

Reality star's boyfriend arrested over nightclub acid attack

Cowell: I still have nightmares about burglary ordeal

Dance group Just Us stuns Britain's Got Talent viewers


Lifestyle

What to watch this week

Valberg is a hidden gem with skiing for all the family

Restaurant review: Cirillo’s, 140 Baggot Street, Dublin 2

Take a stroll through Ireland's heritage gardens

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 