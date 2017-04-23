New game show Babushka will not replace The Chase, insists host Rylan Clark-Neal

TV host Rylan Clark-Neal has denied his new game show is replacing The Chase on the TV schedule, saying it is filling the slot during a planned break.

The star of This Morning will front Babushka, a game show that uses traditional Russian dolls that contain smaller dolls, when The Chase goes on an annual break next month.

Rylan Clark-Neal (Ian West/PA)

He took to Twitter to calm fans’ fears that it was a permanent change to the schedules, writing:

FYI @Babushka is NOT replacing @ITVChase . The Chase is having a month break as normal and Babushka is filling that slot. Hope you like it x — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 22, 2017

P.s I F*€$ing love the chase — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 22, 2017

When the chase always has a break EVERY SINGLE YEAR but people still be like.... pic.twitter.com/zd7W5kwvVq — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 22, 2017

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh retweeted his messages.

Babushka has been commissioned for 20 episodes and the contestants will need knowledge, skill and luck to win cash prizes if a smaller doll is found within a bigger one.

Get ready. How far would you push your luck? @Babushka starts Monday 1st May at 5pm on @ITV ! pic.twitter.com/zAzFEnTbUG — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 21, 2017

If the doll is empty, they will lose all of the money they have accumulated.

Babushka will begin on May 1 at 5pm on ITV.