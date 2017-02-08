Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

New Fifty Shades trailer sees Christian pop the question

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 10:35 am

Fifty Shades Of Grey fans have been given their first look at the moment when billionaire Christian Grey proposes to Anastasia Steele.

The steamy trailer for the upcoming sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, shows Christian (Jamie Dornan) down on one knee in a room filled with flowers as he asks Ana: “Be mine. Marry me?”

He then flips open a small jewellery box to reveal an exquisite diamond ring, as Ana (Dakota Johnson) gasps.

The 30-second trailer also features some steamy shower action and gives us another glimpse of the mysterious girl who has been following Christian.

And it promises: “His secrets will be revealed.”

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson (Jordan Strauss/AP)
The movie is the follow-up to the sizzling 2015 adaptation of author EL James’s Fifty Shades Of Grey.

It is due to be released on February 10, in time for Valentine’s Day.

