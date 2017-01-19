Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Netflix shows no sign of slowing down with the trailer for new sci-fi movie The Discovery

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 01:00 pm

Stranger Things, The OA, and now The Discovery – Netflix has realised that we’re all loving sci-fi at the moment, and the creepier the better.

The Discovery is its latest offering to the alter of sci-fi, and instead of binging on an entire series (we’ve all been there), it’s a feature film to sink your teeth into.

Sure, the trailer doesn’t exactly tell us very much, but we can already tell it’s going to be pretty dramatic.

What we do know is that it’s set one year after the existence of the afterlife is scientifically verified, and millions of people are ending their own lives to “get there”. It tells of a love story between a man and a woman to this disturbing backdrop.

With a killer cast of Rooney Mara, Jason Segel, Riley Keough and Robert Redford, the small screen certainly is packing some big punches.

You’ll be able to submerge yourself in this weird alternate reality when it comes to Netflix on March 31.

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Showbiz World, Jason Segel, Netflix, Robert Redford, Rooney Mara, the discovery,

