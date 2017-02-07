Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Netflix release trailer for Iron Fist - Marvel's latest superhero TV show

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 04:58 pm

The first trailer for Marvel's Iron Fist has been released by Netflix.

Iron Fist stars Finn Jones as Danny Rand (aka Iron Fist) who is a billionaire Buddhist monk and a kung-fu expert who can call on the power of the Iron Fist.

Game of Thrones fans will recognise Finn Jones as he played Loras Tyrell in the hit fantasy drama.

Iron Fist is the fourth instalment of Netflix association with Marvel coming after Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.

The quartet of characters (Iron Fist, Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage) and their series will be tied together when they appear in the Netflix miniseries Marvel's The Defenders, which will be released later on in 2017.

Marvel's Iron Fist premieres March 17, 2017 on Netflix.

Iron Fist, Netflix, Marvel

