National Television Awards draws lowest audience for nine years

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 02:58 pm

The star-studded National Television Awards drew its lowest TV audience in nine years.

The ceremony, which was screened on ITV, was the most watched programme of the night – with only Coronation Street attracting more viewers (6.4 million).

But the show, hosted by Dermot O’Leary, attracted it lowest audience since 2008, according to overnight figures.

Wednesday night’s event, which saw Mary Berry scoop glory as best TV judge, was watched by 5.4 million.

Last year, 5.5 million tuned into the show – which had a hiatus in 2009.

The awards had a 25% share of viewing – and a peak audience of six million, ITV said.

The awards beat rival shows in the same time slot, including Who Do You Think You Are? on BBC1, but drew the lowest audience since 5.3 million watched in 2008.

