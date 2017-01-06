Naomi Campbell reveals Paris robbery incident

Naomi Campbell has said she sympathises with Kim Kardashian – because she was targeted by robbers in Paris too.

The supermodel, 46, said that she had wanted to keep the incident private at the time.

But she’s now told The Wendy Williams Show in the US that the robbery happened in 2012 after she flew into the French capital from Switzerland.

Naomi Campbell (PA) “They followed me from the airport. They attacked me…They opened my car door and said, ‘Naomi Campbell, we’re going to kill you’,” she said.

“I didn’t make it public; I didn’t want it to be.”

She said that after landing in Paris “I went to the car, and it wasn’t my normal driver and it was weird because he had the window rolled down.. there was this weird perfume… and it was freezing cold November.”

. @NaomiCampbell shares a chilling story about an attempted robbery attempt while she was in Paris. Watch More: https://t.co/zJXWTSLfXb pic.twitter.com/CTpcXRflyX — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 5, 2017

She said the fought back during the attack, which took place outside the home of couturier Azzedine Alaia who she was visiting for lunch, and that it was his team that helped her.

The supermodel said that she was pictured in a wheelchair in 2012 because of the attack.

Her comments come after Kim slowly returns to public life following the robbery in Paris in October last year, and Naomi said: “I very much sympathise with her. It’s happened to a lot of other people who are well known also.”