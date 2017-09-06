Nadine Coyle ‘honoured’ to join We Are Manchester concert line-up

Former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle has said she is “honoured” to be joining the all-star line-up for this weekend’s We Are Manchester concert.

The event on Saturday will mark the re-opening of the Manchester Arena, which closed following the horrific terror attack that killed 22 people following an Ariana Grande concert in May.

She will join performers such as Rick Astley, Pixie Lott, Courteeners and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds for the musical extravaganza that aims to raise further funds for the Manchester Memorial Fund.

So honoured to be playing at @ManchesterArena this Saturday for #WeAreManchester 💝💝💝💝 https://t.co/oK6BgBSDn2 — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) September 5, 2017

Coyle, 32, Tweeted the news and said in a statement: “It is a great honour to be able to take part in We Are Manchester in support of the Manchester Memorial Fund.

“It will be an extremely poignant evening as we remember those who lost their lives.”

The event will come just one day after the release of her new single Go To Work, following her debut solo album Insatiable in 2010.

Tickets are already on sale for the show, which will donate proceeds to the charitable trust that aims to establish a permanent memorial for all those affected by the atrocity.