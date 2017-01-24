Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Nadia Sawalha: Judge Rinder inspired me to wear the same top on Loose Women

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 02:41 pm

Presenter Nadia Sawalha has finally revealed why she has been wearing the same top on Loose Women.

The star, 52, got viewers talking by regularly wearing the same animal print blouse on the ITV show.

Now she has revealed that it was all an experiment – inspired by Judge Rinder.

Judge Rinder (John Stillwell/PA)
“All this started when we had Judge Rinder on,” Nadia said.

“He was telling us backstage that he’s worn exactly the same outfit for every interview he’s ever done on television.

“He said nobody had noticed and we said ‘that would never happen for us’.

“So we said, let’s just see what happens and do a little experiment.

Nadia Sawalha
Nadia Sawalha (Yui Mok/PA)

“Some people have been really angry about it … So many of my lovely squad on Twitter have been getting into arguments.”

She said she decided that she would have to reveal all when one fan thought she was pregnant.

“Oh no, now (people think) I’m pregnant, this has got to stop”, she said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Loose Women, Nadia Sawalha,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

People couldn't be happier that Dev Patel is up for an Oscar

Meryl Streep smashes Oscars record weeks after Donald Trump labelled her 'over-rated'

Oscar nominees from diverse backgrounds in reversal of recent trends

Maisie Williams: I'm more comfortable with an iPhone than a sword!


Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 