Nadia Sawalha 'drops F-bomb on camera after defeat at TV awards'

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has been caught appearing to swear on camera at the National Television Awards after rival ITV show This Morning won a gong.

The actress and Loose Women presenter, 52, was seen uttering the words to a man sitting just behind her as This Morning’s ecstatic hosts – Phillip Schofield, Holly Willougby, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes – walked up towards the stage.

Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA) “Every f***ing year!”, Nadia appeared to say, as This Morning was crowned best Live Magazine Show.

BBC Breakfast, Sunday Brunch and The One Show were also up for the award at Wednesday night’s celebrity-packed TV ceremony, at London’s 02 Arena.

Loose Women at the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA) Collecting the award, Phillip said that the pair were not going to “shame ourselves” after getting drunk last year, and would instead be getting celebratory tattoos.

When one fan told Nadia: “I love ungracious losers, beats the fake smilers!”, she replied:

And when another said that Nadia’s reaction was the highlight of the awards, the presenter added:

Holly said of This Morning’s seventh consecutive award win: “What are you doing to us you crazy people, thank you so much. We love, love, love doing this show, we really do, it’s so special.

“I love working with Phillip every day and I’m so lucky to sit next to my best friend all the time. Thank you so much.”