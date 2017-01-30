Nadia Forde third celebrity to be evicted from Celebrity MasterChef Ireland

Model and TV presenter Nadia Forde became the third budding chef to be eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef Ireland tonight.

She found herself in the bottom two with GAA sports legend Oisin McConville.

For the first task Nadia felt out of her depth and things don’t get much better for task 2 which is to cook a dish that celebrates the fruits of the Irish Sea.

With just 10 minutes to pick ingredients and 90 minutes to cook the dish the pressure was on. Daniel tells Nadia the oysters will make a lovely tempura and she says.

“When he told me to tempura the oysters and put them into the deep fryer, I automatically thought of deep frying the shell. Then I realised he meant to take them out.”

The judges feel Oisin is also struggling with Robin saying “His head is down, he is doubting everything in front of him now.”

However Oisin feels he has a chance. Great confidence from the novice chef, his stuffed ostrich dish is described by our judges as poo on a plate later in the series.

Nadia said: “I’m pretty happy to be honest. I feel like Robin and Daniel have made the right decision. I’ve actually learnt so much over the past couple of weeks. I’ve been tested more than I ever thought I would be. I think this process has taken me out of my comfort zone to make me more comfortable in the kitchen.”