Mysterious Stormzy billboards are popping up all over London

Stormzy has been offering Londoners a masterclass in creating hype around a new release.
It looks like the grime artist has been hinting about his album coming out as a series of mysterious billboards have appeared around London using his hashtag MERKY.
They feature one-line quotes on a black background, with one reading: “Ain’t dropped nothing for a minute. I’m fine” and another that says: “Who’s gonna stop me?! You?! Him?!”
#MERKY ⏳ pic.twitter.com/BT6Hyda6LC— 2017 (@TheOfficialDDOT) January 31, 2017
#Merky #GSAP 24:02 pic.twitter.com/efqTFFwLzG— Trevor A Williams (@TrevorAWilliams) January 30, 2017
This one appeared near his old school.
These popping up all over London... #GSAP 24:02 #Merky pic.twitter.com/pKqyf1RGZY— The Firepit (@TheFirepitUK) January 31, 2017
And in this one, it seemed he had announced the album release date.
#GSAP confirmed, 24th Feb Stormzy album drops!! Gonna be epic!! #Merky pic.twitter.com/LG3zRY6DS9— Rico Sangha (@ricosangha) January 31, 2017
Stormzy last released new music in August last year, with the theme music to Noel Clarke film Brotherhood.
He cancelled all of his tour dates in September and closed his social media accounts in November.