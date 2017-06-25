Music fans will be ‘lost’ without Glastonbury in festival’s fallow year

Music fans have been speaking of their plans for 2018, when Glastonbury Festival will have a fallow year.

The break is to allow the site, village and wildlife time to rest before 200,000 people descend on it for the event in 2019.

Claire Herbert, 32, from Llanelli in South Wales, runs a shop at the event in Pilton, Somerset.

“I don’t know what I’ll do really,” she said.

“It is great that the event has a fallow year.

Glastonbury Festival 2017 (Yui Mok/PA)

“It is not good for me because it means I have one less festival to work, but it gives me time to prepare for the others.

“I will use the time, but I will miss it.”

Alistair Monty, 29, from London, said: “This is my third year here. Next year, I’ll be hard at work in the office.”

Thomas Driscoll, 28, from Dartmouth, said: “This is my fifth Glastonbury. I will be lost without it next year. I have no idea what I’ll do.”

Holly Maddick, 19, from Buckingham, has attended the event for the past two years.

Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I think it is nice to have a break because obviously the amount of work of everyone, it must be nice to have a summer off for the organisers.

“I haven’t got anything planned, I might go to BoomTown to make up for it.”

Jackie Goldup, 59, from Kent, said: “I’ve got the Isle of Wight and Reading Festival this year.

“My plan was to do two festival in my 60th year and my husband got me tickets for Reading.

“I have two to look forward to. I’ve left my husband and grandkids behind.”