Muse add US billing to their busy festival schedule

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 08:54 pm

British band Muse are set to share the stage with Bob Dylan, The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper as they headline the Firefly Music Festival.

The alternative rockers will join an impressive line-up of 140 acts at the event in Dover, Delaware, in June.

It will mark the beginning of a busy season for band members Dominic Howard, Matt Bellamy and Chris Wolstenholme, who are also set to headline Reading Festival in August.

Now in its sixth year, the three-day gig claims to be the first “fan-curated” music festival, with fans recommending everything from acts to activities.

Tickets are now on sale for the festival, which will also feature sets from Twenty One Pilots, Franz Ferdinand, Kesha, Thirty Seconds To Mars and Weezer.

