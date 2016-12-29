Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Mrs Brown's Boys actor Rory Cowan seeks legal advice following 'vile' accusations on Twitter

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 11:48 am

Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan is seeking legal advice to deal with a number of 'vicious' tweets that were directed at him on the social media network.

The actor told RTE's Today with Sean O'Rourke radio show that he had been accused of being a child molester and a paedophile and had been told to 'leave the kids alone.'

The Dublin actor said: “I probably should have ignored them. I’ve received criticism before from people who don’t like Mrs Brown’s Boys and it was water off a duck’s back, but this stuff was vicious and cruel and it was so quick when I replied to a tweet.”

Mr Cowan said it was more than one person sending the tweets and he and his solicitor were trying to find out where the tweets were coming from before taking further steps such as contacting the Gardaí.

The actor said he would be staying on the social media network, however he would no longer be engaging with other Twitter users or fans.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS mrs browns boys, rory cowan, rte, radio,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Samaritans offer advice as EastEnders' Lee Carter considers suicide

You'll never guess whose album was the most unwanted this Christmas

Holiday hunger a really big issue, says Jamie Oliver

One Direction are the highest paid European celebrities


Lifestyle

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

How these Irish women became full time digital influencers

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 