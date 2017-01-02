Mother of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan dies in New Year's Day car crash

The mother of The Pogues’ frontman Shane MacGowan has died in a car crash, police in Ireland have said.
Therese MacGowan, 87, became the first person to die on Co Tipperery’s roads when the car she was driving struck a wall in Ballintoher on New Year’s Day.
MacGowan, the car’s sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene near her home in Silvermines at around 3pm, the force added.
A spokesman for An Garda Siochana, the Republic of Ireland’s national police force, said the crash was being treated as an accident.
“It would appear to be a single car collision with a wall,” he added.