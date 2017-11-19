Morrissey: Kevin Spacey has been 'needlessly attacked'

Morrissey has said it is "ridiculous" that Kevin Spacey has been recast in a film following allegations of sexual misconduct, adding the actor has been "needlessly attacked".

The former Smiths frontman also said many of the actresses who made allegations about movie mogul Harvey Weinstein "knew exactly what was happening" and were "simply disappointed."

Oscar-winner Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in upcoming film All The Money In The World, despite the fact it is due to be released before the end of the year.

The announcement came after actor Anthony Rapp accused the 58-year-old of harassing him when he was 14 in 1986.

Kevin Spacey

Rapp told Buzzfeed that Spacey, then aged 26, placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him following a party at his apartment.

Spacey said he was "beyond horrified" by the claim, adding that he does not remember the alleged incident - but offered an apology.

In an interview with German newspaper Der Spiegel, Morrissey was asked what he thought of the fact Spacey was being replaced.

He replied: "I think that's ridiculous. As far as I know, he was in the bedroom with a 14-year-old.

"Kevin Spacey was 26, the boy 14. In that case, you ask yourself where the parents of the boy were?

"You ask yourself whether the boy sensed what could happen.

"I don't know how things are with you, but I have never been in situations like these in my youth. Never.

"I was always aware of what could happen. If you're in somebody's bedroom, you need to be aware of where that could lead.

"Because of that, all of that doesn't seem very credible to me. To me it seems as if Spacey was needlessly attacked."

Morrissey

An investigation by the Old Vic, where Spacey was artistic director until 2015, had led to 20 further people coming forward to make allegations against him.

Questioned about actresses who went into hotel rooms with disgraced producer Weinstein, Morrissey replied: "The people know exactly what is happening and they are playing along.

"Afterwards they find it embarrassing or they didn't like it.

"And then they turn it around and say 'I've been attacked, I've been surprised, I was dragged into the room'.

"But if everything had gone just fine and made possible a great career, they wouldn't talk about it.

"I hate rape. I hate sexual assault. I hate sexual situations that are forced upon someone.

"But in very many of these cases, you look at the circumstances and you think that the person, who is called a victim, is simply disappointed.

"In all the history of music and rock n roll, there there have been musicians who were sleeping with their groupies.

"If you go through the history, almost everybody is culpable to have slept with minors. Why not throw all of them in jail?"