Morgan Freeman spotted in Belfast while filming documentary

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 06:19 pm

An acting icon sent social media into a frenzy yesterday when Morgan Freeman was seen apparently strolling around Belfast.

It later emerged the star was in the city to film a documentary called The Story of Us, which examines conflict situations.

It is a follow-up to the series 'The Story of God', which Freeman fronted for National Geographic.

Freeman was seen filming with a camera crew outside the Crown pub and was also photographed in Brunswick Street and Blackstaff Square.

Hey, if it features both Ireland and the smooth voice of Morgan Freeman, then we'll definitely watch it.

