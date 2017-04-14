Morgan Freeman spotted in Belfast while filming documentary

An acting icon sent social media into a frenzy yesterday when Morgan Freeman was seen apparently strolling around Belfast.

Morgan Freeman spotted in Belfast today pic.twitter.com/MMdQvcbuhr — I, R & P. (@IRP1916) April 13, 2017

It later emerged the star was in the city to film a documentary called The Story of Us, which examines conflict situations.

It is a follow-up to the series 'The Story of God', which Freeman fronted for National Geographic.

The queues have started already (opening April 2018!!) to get into our Maldron Hotel Belfast City & look who's first in line #morganfreeman pic.twitter.com/Pa3CjIRH7P — Maldron Hotels (@MaldronHotels) April 13, 2017

Freeman was seen filming with a camera crew outside the Crown pub and was also photographed in Brunswick Street and Blackstaff Square.

U105 listeners have been getting selfies with #MorganFreeman in the Short strand, East Belfast! pic.twitter.com/3KXlqSadYX — U105 (@U105radio) April 13, 2017

Hey, if it features both Ireland and the smooth voice of Morgan Freeman, then we'll definitely watch it.