Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

More tests needed to determine cause of Carrie Fisher's heart attack

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 07:44 am

Carrie Fisher's death certificate has confirmed that the Star Wars actor and Hollywood screenwriter died of a heart attack, but says more tests are needed to find out what caused it.

The Los Angeles County death certificate, obtained by The Associated Press news agency, states under the "cause of death" heading: "Cardiac arrest/deferred."

The "deferred" designation indicates that further investigation is needed, usually in the form of toxicology tests that can take several weeks to complete.

Fisher, 60, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, suffered the heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23 and died on December 27 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre.

Her mother, Singin' In The Rain star Debbie Reynolds, 84, died a day later.

The death certificate lists Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd as the notifying party and gives Fisher's occupation as "writer".

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS showbiz, carrie fisher

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Debbie Reynolds' son shares tribute to late mother and sister

Stars pay tribute to 'beautiful, unsinkable' Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds: Teenage newbie who sang, acted and danced her way to Hollywood fame

Son reveals Debbie Reynolds' last words: I want to be with Carrie

More in this Section

Pointless will remain a BBC show, vows host Richard Osman

Natalie Portman: Actresses too often treated as 'objects of desire'

Abbington split as civilised as I've heard of, says Martin Freeman

David Bowie to be remembered across the world in events marking anniversary of his death


Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 