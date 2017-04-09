More magic as Harry Potter And The Cursed Child picks up nine Olivier Awards

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child made theatre history after winning a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards.

The West End show picked up prizes including best actor for Jamie Parker, who plays the boy wizard, best supporting actress for Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione, and best new play at the glamorous ceremony in London.

Noma Dumezweni (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

The two-part spectacular sees JK Rowling’s magical world brought to life years in the future, after Harry has had children of his own.

Among the other award winners was former Doctor Who star Billie Piper, who was named best actress for her role in Yerma at Sunday evening’s ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.

Jamie, who scooped the top prize for his portrayal of the older Potter, told how his predecessor, movie actor Daniel Radcliffe, gave him his blessing before opening night.

“He sent flowers and a card encouraging me to enjoy the role,” he said.

“It’s all about enjoying the role, which is a funny thing to say when you are playing somebody who would arguably have post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

Commenting on transferring one of the most successful book series and movie franchises of the generation to the stage, he admitted that anything less than a box office smash hit “would have been a catastrophe”.

The Award for Best Actor goes to… @DickLeFenwick! pic.twitter.com/RsUZDZ3eDT — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) April 9, 2017

But he continued: “It was like turning up and just working on a cracking new piece of writing, except with lots of toys to play with.

“It’s a joy seeing how much it means to people.”

Anthony Boyle won best supporting actor for his Scorpius Malfoy character, while John Tiffany was named best director, beating himself in the category for his show The Glass Menagerie.

Harry Potter also picked up prizes for best costume, lighting and sound designs.

American performer Amber Riley was named best actress in a musical for her Dreamgirls role.

The Award for Best Actress in a Musical goes to… @MsAmberPRiley! pic.twitter.com/uF5M8D3z1B — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) April 9, 2017

Australian musician Tim Minchin’s Groundhog Day scored best new musical, while West End veteran Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber saw success with honours for his shows School Of Rock and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Rounding off the evening, Sir Kenneth Branagh was presented with the special award of the evening after a career spanning four decades on stage and screen.