Moonlight wins an early best film award

Saturday, January 07, 2017 - 10:50 pm

Awards season has kicked off, with the National Society of Film Critics voting Moonlight the best picture of 2016.

Society members who gathered at Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts in New York also gave Barry Jenkins the best director award for the film.

The movie is a coming-of-age tale about a young gay black man growing up in a poor, drug-ridden neighbourhood of Miami.

Barry Jenkins’s Moonlight is an awards favourite (Ian West/PA)
The critics also handed out best acting awards to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea and Isabelle Huppert for both Elle and Things To Come.

Best supporting actor and actress were Mahershala Ali in Moonlight and Michelle Williams in Manchester By The Sea.

The trophy rounds will continue on Sunday night in Hollywood with the Golden Globes.

