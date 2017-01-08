Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Moonlight scoops another three movie awards

Sunday, January 08, 2017 - 10:58 am

Moonlight has scooped another batch of awards, including being voted best picture of 2016 by the National Society of Film Critics.

Director Barry Jenkins was also named best director for his work on the film, while Mahershala Ali won best supporting actor.

The hard-hitting film follows the life of a young black man who faces battles with drug culture and his own sexuality as he grows up in downtown Miami.

Barry Jenkins (right) and Jeremy Kleiner have already picked up a number of awards for Moonlight (Ian West/PA)
British actress Naomie Harris, who was awarded an OBE this year, plays his abusive mother.

During an event at the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York in Saturday night, Manchester By The Sea picked up two awards, including Casey Affleck for best acting and Michelle Williams for best supporting actress.

Isabelle Huppert also claimed a best acting award for her roles in both Elle and Things To Come.

