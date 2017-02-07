Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Missy is a welcome return for Doctor Who fans

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 12:57 pm

Missy is back – Michelle Gomez is returning to Doctor Who and fans could not be more excited.

The Scottish actress was the first female incarnation of the Doctor’s arch enemy The Master and was a hit with viewers when she first appeared on the BBC programme in 2014.

Michelle was a hit with viewers (BBC)
Michelle shared the news with a funny clip of herself dressed as Missy giving a fresh coat of paint to the Tardis, and people could not get enough of it.

The fandom is already speculating on what her storyline could be.

Never mind a Missy comeback… how about The Missy Show?

It’s welcome news for many.

We just can’t wait to find out who’ll be playing her nemesis this time.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, BBC, Doctor Who, Michelle Gomez, Missy,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Christie Brinkley looks incredible as 63-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue star

Doctors fans devastated at long-serving GP's exit

Strictly sweating: Dancers enjoy a spa day off

Irish director behind much talked about Super Bowl ad tackling gender pay gap


Lifestyle

How to keep your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

Guitar virtuoso Preston Reed plucks up front row appeal

Alice Lowe stars in Prevenge: The mother of all horror revenge films

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 