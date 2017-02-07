Missy is a welcome return for Doctor Who fans

Missy is back – Michelle Gomez is returning to Doctor Who and fans could not be more excited.

The Scottish actress was the first female incarnation of the Doctor’s arch enemy The Master and was a hit with viewers when she first appeared on the BBC programme in 2014.

Michelle was a hit with viewers (BBC) Michelle shared the news with a funny clip of herself dressed as Missy giving a fresh coat of paint to the Tardis, and people could not get enough of it.

@DoctorWho_BBCA @Calvero 🎧 "Oh Missy, you're so fine, youre so fine you blow my mind..." — Nice Borderline (@borderlineyes) February 6, 2017

@DoctorWho_BBCA Yes!! Am so happy!! I am such a fanboy for Missy — Jake(R) (@Queen_Mysterio) February 6, 2017

The fandom is already speculating on what her storyline could be.

Ooh Ooh Ooh! What if Missy is pretending that she's The Doctor? @MichelleGomez said she'd be coming out of the TARDIS soon 💜💜#DoctorWho — Laura 😎🖤🎩 (@MichelleGodmez) February 7, 2017

Never mind a Missy comeback… how about The Missy Show?

Can we have a spinoff of Doctor Who where it's only Missy? — THE ★AJAH OF MARMORA (@itsajahli) February 7, 2017

can doctor who be just missy bc i'd be 110% okay w that — molly hooper (@pixlpeach) February 6, 2017

It’s welcome news for many.

Missy coming back to Doctor Who. I don't actually need much else. Thanks. — Vehmous (@Vehmous) February 7, 2017

@MichelleGomez @DoctorWho_BBCA welcome back, missy. I Love to hate you 😍 — matthias kilgenstein (@MattStone666) February 6, 2017

I'm still screaming about missy being back in doctor who next season My queen of evil is back😍💕 — ❄️frozen katsudon ❄️ (@miss_lena_bee) February 6, 2017

We just can’t wait to find out who’ll be playing her nemesis this time.