Miss Cork Cailin Aine Ni Toibin crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2017

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 09:46 am

Last night the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2017 took place at the Mansion House, Dublin.

The pageant, which was newly revamped, hosted 30 finalists from all over the country but it was Miss Cork, Aine Ni Toibin that took the crown.

Ni Toibin is a 23-year-old model/sales associate with Brown Thomas and is no stranger to pageants.

The event was hosted by new franchise owner Brittany Mason, a former Miss Indiana now living in Dublin and the glamours James Patrice.

Entertainment was provided by 'Ireland's youngest busker', Allie Sherlock.

Here's a sneak peek at her sound check before the night kicked off:

The winner will go on to serve as ambassador at Miss Universe 2017 on November 26.


