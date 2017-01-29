Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Mischa Barton blames 'erratic' behaviour on date rape drug GHB

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 06:51 am

Actress Mischa Barton has claimed she was drugged while out celebrating her birthday shortly before she was admitted to hospital.

The 31-year-old, best known for her role on teen drama The OC, blamed her “erratic” behaviour in the early hours of Thursday on unwittingly taking the date rape drug GHB.

Mischa was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre after authorities were called to a West Hollywood apartment following reports of a woman yelling.

Mischa Barton (Ian West/PA)
In a statement to People magazine following her release from hospital, Mischa said she had been drinking with friends when her behaviour became “erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours”.

She added: “I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB.

“After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well.

Mischa Barton (Tony Di Maio/PA)
“I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism.

“This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Mischa Barton, The O.C.,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

See who's up for eviction from CBB as Jedward finally lose their cool

CBB housemates cry over letters task - but it's fake tears from Speidi

Dame Esther Rantzen says Sir John Hurt was committed to charity work

Let It Shine viewers question Gary Barlow's credentials in judging a dance round


Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 