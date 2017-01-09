Miranda Kerr stuns at Golden Globes after party

Miranda Kerr oozed glamour as Hollywood stars let their hair down at the Golden Globes after- parties.
The Australian model, 33, owned the red carpet, in a silk ivory strapless gown with thigh-high split, at the Warner Bros and InStyle 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party.
She showed off the full look on her Twitter account.
#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0Jafi8QH2J— Miranda Kerr (@MirandaKerr) January 9, 2017
Meanwhile, British star Claire Foy – who scooped best actress in a TV drama for her portrayal of the Queen – arrived clutching her trophy at the The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after-party.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell turned heads at the same do, in a classy purple dress.
The Golden Globes’ InStyle & Warner Bros bash was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne and Jake Gyllenhaal at the bash.
Partying at InStyle & Warner Bros. 18th #GoldenGlobes bash! #InStyleGlobes @instylemagazine pic.twitter.com/or4BOIdxpb— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
We'll have more for you tomorrow. But for now, that's a good night for us. Until next year... Good night, #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/hBMLsXF26T— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
Still going strong at @InStyle after the #goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/l1grsKzNZr— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
Kendall and Kylie Jenner posed together at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Lea Michele was also letting her hair down.
Andrew Garfield, who was nominated for Hacksaw Ridge, posed for snaps with Laura Dern.
Viola Davis – who won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in Fences – kissed hubby Julius Tennon as they got ready to party.
Looks like it was a good night.