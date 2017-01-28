Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Millie Bobby Brown lands first film role

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 03:18 pm

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has landed her first big film role in Godzilla: King Of Monsters.

The 12-year-old actress gained fame in 2016 after portraying the mysterious Eleven in the hit sci-fi Netflix series which has been renewed for a second season.

Now the British star will appear in Godzilla, representatives for Legendary announced.

It will be Millie’s first film role and is the follow-up to the 2014 Godzilla.

The Michael Dougherty-directed and co-scripted film is set for release in March 2019 with Millie the only known cast member at the moment.

